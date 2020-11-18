Q: How can I celebrate Thanksgiving safely?
A: There are several steps Americans can take to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday more safely during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When planning your celebration, it is a good idea to keep your Thanksgiving gathering small and celebrate with family and friends who live in your community in order to reduce the travel required. It is also smart to plan with the other guests in advance to set expectations for what precautions will be taken.
During the meal, the CDC recommends having just one person serve food and limiting the number of people who enter the food preparation area. Another option is to have each guest bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups or utensils.
For those who decide not to get together in person, hosting a virtual Thanksgiving meal can be another way to connect with friends and family during the holiday.
The basic safety precautions we are now familiar with, such as wearing a mask, maintaining a safe distance from others when possible and washing your hands, can also help reduce the risk of transmission, which is especially important for those celebrating with relatives who are over 65 or have underlying health conditions that leave them more vulnerable to the virus.
