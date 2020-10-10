Q: How can I reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a vehicle?
A: COVID-19 spreads primarily between people who are in close contact with each other for a prolonged period of a time, so riding in a car with someone else could increase the risk of exposure. Whether you are carpooling to school or commuting in a taxi or rideshare, there are basic precautions you can take to reduce the transmission of coronavirus while sharing a vehicle with others.
In addition to wearing a mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend cleaning and disinfecting your vehicle at the start and end of your trip.
It is best for passengers to sit as far apart from the driver and each other as possible, especially in larger vehicles.
If riding in a taxi or rideshare, loading your own bags into the vehicle also reduces contact with the driver.
Ventilation can also make a difference in reducing the transmission of respiratory droplets inside a vehicle. The CDC recommends avoiding the recirculated air option on your vehicle's air-conditioning and using the outside vents to bring in fresh air — or just keeping the windows down if it's a nice day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.