Q: How can I report side effects of vaccines?
A: You’ve got options.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a smartphone-based tool called V-safe specifically for people to report side effects experienced after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus in the U.S. Using text messaging and online surveys, the application provides personalized health check-ins after vaccination and reminds users when it is time to get their second dose.
Depending on side effects reported, someone from the CDC may call to check-in, according to the federal agency.
Personal information shared using V-safe is protected as confidential and private, the CDC said. Information reported to V-safe helps the CDC monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in near real time.
If any serious health problems are reported, they can be quickly investigated by CDC’s medical experts and scientists, according to the federal agency.
Traditional vaccine safety systems, including Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink, are also being used to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. These systems are part the nation’s comprehensive approach to vaccine safety.
People can sign up for V-safe by visiting vsafe.cdc.gov on a smartphone. Anyone who was vaccinated in the U.S. and does not have access to a smartphone can also report side affects to VAERS, a vaccine safety monitoring system managed by the CDC and FDA.
Reports to VAERS can be made by visiting vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp. Healthcare providers and vaccine manufacturers are required to report certain information about adverse side affects from the vaccine to VAERS.
