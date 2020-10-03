Q: How did President Trump get COVID-19?
A: We don't know exactly how or when President Donald Trump got COVID-19. Trump held a busy schedule this past week and attended several large events during which he could have been exposed to the virus.
Last Saturday, between 150 and 200 guests gathered in the Rose Garden to hear Trump announce that he had nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Several other public figures who attended that event, including Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Notre Dame president John Jenkins, have since tested positive, according to the Financial Times.
On Tuesday, Trump traveled to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with First Lady Melania Trump and aide Hope Hicks, both of whom have also since tested positive.
From Ohio, Trump flew to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and then to Minnesota for a private fundraiser and rally on Wednesday, before returning to the White House that nght. Hicks began to feel unwell on Wednesday and quarantined on Air Force One, according to the Financial Times.
On Thursday, Trump attended a roundtable and fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration learned of Hicks' positive test slightly before takeoff and actually pulled some people who had been in close contact with Hicks off Marine One, but the day's events proceeded. About 100 people attended the fundraiser.
Trump returned to the White House Thursday evening and tweeted that he and the First Lady were going into quarantine that night. In a tweet shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Trump announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.