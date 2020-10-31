Q: How has the pandemic affected mental health?
A: A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer found that increased numbers of people are reporting challenges with mental health during the pandemic.
In particular, young adults, racial and ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers were experiencing disproportionately worse mental health outcomes and struggles with substance abuse, the study found.
Of the adults surveyed, 40% reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse. This included 31% who were reporting anxiety or depression, 26% who reported trauma or stressor-related disorders and 13% who started or increased abuse of substances.
In addition to the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic itself, the study noted that social isolation, an absence of the structure typically provided by school for children and young adults, unemployment and financial concerns and various forms of domestic abuse were all potential contributing factors to this trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.