Q: How many Americans die of the flu in a typical year?
A: Approximately 36,000 Americans died of the flu, on average, each year during the last decade, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The highest number of estimated deaths in a single year was 61,000, according the CDC’s estimates. The lowest number of deaths in a single year was 12,000.
For comparison, about 467,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19 since the virus arrived in the United States early last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
