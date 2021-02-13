Question of the day: How many variants of COVID-19 have been reported in Texas?

Q: How many variants of COVID-19 have been reported in Texas?
A: A more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom is the only variant confirmed to be in Texas as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Brazil variant, identified as P.1, and the South African variant, identified as B.1. 135, have been confirmed in other parts of the United States, but not in Texas.
CDC data shows 35 cases of the U.K. variant, identified as B.1.1.7, have been confirmed in the state, but experts think the variant has already been circulating since the first known case, which involved an infected Harris County resident who had no travel history.
The U.K. variant has been reported in Bell, Bexar, Brazos, Collin, Comal, Dallas, Denton, Fort Bend, Galveston, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Nueces, Travis counties, according to Texas Department of State Health Services officials.
The variant is known to spread more quickly and easily than others, according to the CDC. A recent study suggests the variant was doubling in the U.S. every 10 days and could become dominant in some states by March.
