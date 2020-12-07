Q: Were SNAP benefits extended?
A: Yes, you heard Gov. Greg Abbott right.
The governor announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $204 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the end of December.
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to about 1.7 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Those in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid at YourTexasBenefits.com.
The recent allocation is in addition to about $1.7 billion in benefits provided to Texans between April and November, according to a news release from his office. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
