Q: What are the next steps for developing a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Pfizer announced on Monday that early, incomplete results from a large-scale study showed its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. Before the vaccine is distributed by the United States government and around the world, further data on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety must be collected and submitted to the Federal Drug Administration for review, according to the Associated Press.
The analysis released on Monday was based on 94 infections recorded so far. Pfizer’s study has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in six countries, according to the AP. When 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued the Phase 3 trial will go through a final analysis, a press release from Pfizer said.
In addition to infection rates, analysis of the vaccine will examine whether it is safe and whether it prevents infection over the long term. Participants will be monitored for two years after they receive their second dose of the vaccine, Pfizer said.
Experts also say other questions remain, including whether the vaccine protects the elderly as well as younger people, according to the Associated Press.
Still, Monday's news about the vaccine was met with optimism from experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert in the United States, the AP reported. Pfizer says it plans to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020, enough to vaccinate 25 million people.
