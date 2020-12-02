Q: What does the CDC’s new guidance on quarantines mean?
A: Throughout the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people who are exposed to someone who has COVID-19 quarantine themselves for 14 days to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others.
That recommendation is now being reduced to 10 or seven days, according to the Associated Press, depending on whether the person quarantining tests negative for the virus.
This week, the CDC is releasing new guidelines recommending a shorter quarantine period for those who have been in contact with people who tested positive, the AP reported. The change in guidelines is based on the research of scientists who have been studying the incubation period for the virus. The incubation period refers to the amount of time between a person’s initial exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms.
The CDC now says that people exposed to someone infected with the virus can safely return to normal activities after 10 days, or after seven days if they receive a negative test.
