Q: What extra steps can I take to better protect my child with underlying medical conditions from COVID-19?
A: People of any age with underlying medical conditions can be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to precautions to prevent infection for children with such medical conditions, families also can take extra steps for children with those conditions.
Families should consider identifying potential alternative caregivers in case you or regular caregivers become sick and are unable to care for the child.
If possible, these alternative caregivers should not be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
If a child receives any support care services at home, such as services from personal care attendants, direct support professionals or therapists, make plans for what you will do if those support professionals get sick.
