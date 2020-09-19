Q: What if my mask doesn’t cover my nose?
A: That’s not good.
During the pandemic, images of people wearing masks that droop below their noses have become widespread memes and subjects of internet ridicule. And for good reason. There’s not much point in wearing a mask if it doesn’t cover your nose, according to scientists at the University of North Carolina.
A study by these researchers found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, “infects the nasal cavity to a great degree.” The nose is a more promising place for the virus to reproduce than farther down in the respiratory tract, the study found.
SARS-CoV-2 tends to become established in the nose first before it spreads down to the lungs, where it can cause serious health problems, including fatal pneumonia, according to those researchers.
So wearing a mask that only covers your mouth is not particularly wise. Nor is it much of a fashion statement.
