Q: What is a comorbidity?
A: A comorbidity is a pre-existing health condition that increases the likelihood someone who contracts COVID-19 will become severely ill.
Research into which pre-existing conditions increase the risk of severe effects from COVID-19 is still ongoing, but the following conditions are known to do so, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cancer, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (including emphysema and bronchitis), a weakened immune system resulting from an organ transplant, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
Other conditions, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, pregnancy, smoking and type 1 diabetes, may also increase the risk of severe effects from COVID-19, but data is limited, according to the CDC.
Patients with comorbidities should take extra precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19, because they have the worst prognosis for survival and are likelier to experience severe symptoms than people without these types of conditions.
