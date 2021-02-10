Q: What percentage of people in Victoria County have gotten COVID-19 through community transmission?
A: As of Wednesday, nearly 60% of the county’s residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 had contracted the infectious disease through community transmission, which is defined as unidentifiable exposure, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Epidemiologists investigate transmission of the disease through contract tracing, which can provide valuable information to slow or prevent the spread of any infectious disease.
As of Wednesday, the breakdown Victoria County COVID-19 cases by type of transmission was:
- Residents who had known exposure to a person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 — 28.12%
- Residents who contracted COVID-19 through unidentifiable exposure in the community — 57.29%
- Residents who traveled to a high-risk area and contracted COVID-19 — 1.61%
- Residents who contracted COVID-19 through a facility outbreak — 4.60%
- Residents who contracted COVID-19 in a healthcare facility — 0.89%
- Residents who’s investigations were pending as of Thursday — 7.34%
