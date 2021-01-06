Q: Where can I get tested in Victoria right now?
A: There are several COVID-19 testing locations available in Victoria right now, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s online database.
Community Health Center
- Doctor’s note required
- By appointment only
- Drive through testing
- Cost based on income level
- 4206 Retama Circle
- Call 361-576-2110
DeTar on Demand North
- Doctor’s note required
- By appointment only
- 9006 N. Navarro St.
- Call 361-485-0021
LabRad Diagnostics
- Drive through testing
- Mobile testing (will come to the patient)
- 5803 John Stockbauer, Suite Q
- Call 361-212-1219
Texas Medical & Wellness Clinic
- Doctor’s note required
- By appointment only
- Drive through testing
- 4701 N. Navarro St.
- Call 361-551-2288
Twin Fountain Medical Clinic
- Doctor’s note required
- By appointment only
- Drive-through testing
- 108 Twin Fountains Drive
- Call 361-578-3363
Victoria Emergency Room
- Drive-through testing
- Rapid testing, open 24/7
- 6703 N. Navarro St.
- Call 361-573-1500
Victoria NP Clinic
- Doctor’s note required
- By appointment only
- Drive through testing
- 4206 N. Ben Jordan St.
- Call 361-575-4100
Walgreens
- By appointment only
- Drive-through testing
- 2701 N. Navarro St.
- Go to walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
Your Health Lab
- Walk-ins accepted but appointments encouraged
- 2710 Hospital Drive, Suite 106
- Go to yourhealthlab.com or call 361-433-0848
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.