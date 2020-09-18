Sichuan Garden
Manager Jie Kong helps a customer at Sichuan Garden. Kong’s restaurant is still only offering pickup and delivery service. Kong said she had mixed feelings about Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, which allows businesses across most of Texas to operate at 75% capacity, but excludes Victoria and five surrounding counties.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

Q: Why is Victoria reopening slower than the rest of Texas?

A: Because Victoria’s hospitalization rate remains higher than other parts of the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott released his latest executive order pertaining to the reopening of Texas’ economy. It allowed many businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers, libraries and gyms, to begin operating at 75%. Businesses had been limited to operating at 50% capacity since early June.

But thirteen counties do not currently qualify to reopen further under Abbott’s order, including greater Victoria and large portions of the Rio Grande Valley. The other local counties affected are Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca.

These parts of the state were deemed unsafe to take the next step of reopening because COVID-19 patients constitute more than 15% of all patients hospitalized in those region’s hospitals. Hospitalization levels are one of the primary metrics Abbott has used in determining when it is safe to reopen.

Once hospitals in these regions go seven consecutive days during which less than 15% of all hospital patients are COVID-19 patients, local businesses will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.

