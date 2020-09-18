Q: Why is Victoria reopening slower than the rest of Texas?
A: Because Victoria’s hospitalization rate remains higher than other parts of the state.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott released his latest executive order pertaining to the reopening of Texas’ economy. It allowed many businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers, libraries and gyms, to begin operating at 75%. Businesses had been limited to operating at 50% capacity since early June.
But thirteen counties do not currently qualify to reopen further under Abbott’s order, including greater Victoria and large portions of the Rio Grande Valley. The other local counties affected are Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca.
These parts of the state were deemed unsafe to take the next step of reopening because COVID-19 patients constitute more than 15% of all patients hospitalized in those region’s hospitals. Hospitalization levels are one of the primary metrics Abbott has used in determining when it is safe to reopen.
Once hospitals in these regions go seven consecutive days during which less than 15% of all hospital patients are COVID-19 patients, local businesses will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.
