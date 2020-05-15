Q: While school’s out, can my child hang out with their friends?
A: No.
The spread of COVID-19 is slowed through social distancing, and while school is out, children should not meet with their friends in person inside other households, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Children can play outside, but they must remain 6 feet apart.
Parents can help their children stay connected with friends through phone calls and video chats, according to the CDC.
Children who contract COVID-19 tend to have mild symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to vulnerable communities.
