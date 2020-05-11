The number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is still increasing in Victoria County but not nearly as fast as it was about a month ago.
Victoria County’s public health department director attributed that decrease to voluntary and mandatory protective measures.
“We believe these declining numbers are directly related to precautions and actions we have taken in the past few weeks,” said David Gonzales on Monday.
In Victoria County, eight new infections of COVID-19 were reported during the previous week, according to information published by the county’s public health department.
That increase is significantly less than the number of people reported infected with the new coronavirus in late March and early April.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|26
|3
|DeWitt
|17
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|6
|0
|Jackson
|14
|7
|1
|Lavaca
|6
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|5
|Refugio
|2
|0
|0
|Victoria
|152
|121
|6
|Wharton
|41
|31
|0
|9-County total
|339
|240
|17
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
The first new coronavirus infections were first reported in Victoria County on March 24.
In the following two weeks, those numbers rapidly increased.
From March 29 to April 5, 32 Victoria County residents were reported to have caught COVID-19.
The following week, from April 5 to 12, another 40 people were reported with the disease.
On Monday, two more cases of the disease were reported in Victoria County, bringing its total to 152 cases.
Of those 152 total cases, 119 were considered recovered. Six county residents have died.
Gonzales also said Victoria County residents should continue to practice preventative precautions.
“While the declining numbers of new cases are very encouraging, we must continue to adhere to the recommendations that we have been advising the public throughout this pandemic in regard to staying at home if you are sick, practicing social distancing when applicable, washing hands frequently and wearing facial coverings in public,” Gonzales said.
In the Crossroads, officials in Refugio and DeWitt counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
DeWitt County
Two DeWitt County residents were reported to have the new coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 17 cases, according to a news release.
The 16th person is a Yoakum woman in her 40s, and the 17th is a Cuero man in his early 60s.
According to the release, they may have caught the new coronavirus in the community.
Both have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.
County officials last reported a new COVID-19 case on April 23.
At least 11 other county residents have recovered from the disease, and four people have been ordered to isolate themselves at their homes.
One resident is receiving treatment at a Victoria medical facility.
Refugio County
A second Refugio County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Monday.
The new case is a man in his 60s, according to a statement posted to Refugio County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page. He is currently in self-isolation.
The man had been in close contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“DSHS is supporting Refugio County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” the statement read. “The patients’ identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.”
Matagorda County
Matagorda County, which has the second most number of COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads after Victoria County, has not reported additional new coronavirus infections since May 1.
Nevertheless, county officials advised caution and guarded optimism on Monday.
“This is a good trend, but we must continue to take this virus seriously,” according to a news release issued Monday by Matagorda County officials. “We must follow the guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Texas Department of State Health Services).”
Texas
Statewide, about 1,000 new cases of new coronavirus infection were reported Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.
The state reached a peak number of new cases in early April with about 1,400 new infections reported on April 10.
From then to early May, the number of new cases began to decline on average but has since again begun to rise.
But since March, the number of tests has steadily increased in Texas with 11,719 tests completed on Monday.
Of those tests, about 8.53% were positive for COVID-19 compared to about 30% in early April.
Goliad, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties did not report news cases Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.