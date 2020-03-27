Covid-19
Courtesy photo

A new positive case of COVID-19 in Calhoun County was announced Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to three.

The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and has been instructed to self-quarantine at home, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca.

At this point, there is evidence that there is community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the release said, though "the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves."

All areas of the county should be considered possible sources of exposure to the new coronavirus, the release said, and all residents are advised to stay home as much as possible.

Two other residents of Calhoun County were confirmed to have COVID-19 earlier this week, one of the two being a Calhoun County school district employee.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

