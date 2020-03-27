A Yoakum resident contracted COVID-19 from DeWitt County's second patient, officials said Friday.
The county's third patient contracted the virus while living in the same household as its second patient, according to a news release from DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler.
State health officials will not confirm the age or gender of the patient, the release said. They also would not release age or gender of the patient who county officials issued a news release about on Wednesday.
"We must all be mindful of how our interaction with members of our community can mitigate or facilitate the spread of this virus,” Fowler said. “It is also important to remain vigilant in our practice of good hygiene."
