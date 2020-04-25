Q: Am I allowed to have friends over under the new county orders?
A: Technically yes, but there is more to it. Victoria County residents are no longer prohibited from holding public or private gatherings inside a household with persons who are not members of that household under the new “Stay Safe, Reopen Responsibly” order for Victoria County.
However, residents are still ordered to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household, except when providing or obtaining essential services, according to the new orders that went into effect on Friday. Social distancing of 6-feet spacing between all people is mandatory in all locations outside a household or living unit.
