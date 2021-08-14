Q: Are all beds in our ICUs now occupied? What percentage of those in the ICU are COVID-19 patients?
A: There are three ICU beds available in Victoria's six-county hospital region as of Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That region includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
A total of 65 ICU beds were occupied in those six counties on Wednesday. Of those, 33 were occupied by COVID-19 patients. About 50.8% of all ICU patients were COVID-19 patients.
