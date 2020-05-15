Q: Are people with high blood pressure at higher risk from COVID-19?
A: At this time, people with high blood pressure and no other underlying health conditions are not believed to be more likely than others to get severely ill from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though many people who have gotten severely ill from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, do have high blood pressure, they are often older or have other medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes or serious heart conditions that place them at higher risk of severe illness from the disease.
If you have high blood pressure, it’s important that you keep your blood pressure under control to lower your risk for heart disease and strokes, the CDC states.
People are advised to take their blood pressure medications as directed, keep a log of their blood pressure daily if they are able to take their blood pressure at home and work with their health care team to make sure their blood pressure is under control.
