Q: Can the coronavirus spread through drinking water?
A: The virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.
Additionally, the CDC states there is no evidence that the coronavirus can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance of such facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.
Still, it is important for individuals to take steps to ensure health and safety when visiting one of these facilities when they are open by practicing social distancing and all guidelines outlined by the CDC.
