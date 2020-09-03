Q: Can COVID-19 spread through sewage systems?
A: As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization both characterized the risk of the COVID-19 spreading through sewerage systems as low.
Ribonucleic acid from the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in untreated wastewater, but no cases of transmission through exposure to wastewater have been reported, the CDC said.
"At this time, the risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 through properly designed and maintained sewerage systems is thought to be low," the agency said.
Standard practices for wastewater treatment plant operations should also be sufficient to protect wastewater workers from the virus, the CDC said.
