Q: Can foreigners with a tourist visa get a vaccine in Texas?
A: Yes. There is no residency requirement to get vaccinated in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“We’ll vaccinate anyone,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. “With any kind of vaccine we get from the state, we’re required to administer it to persons of any citizenship.”
Gonzales confirmed that at least “a few” people came from outside the United States to get vaccinated at the hub that operated for several months in Victoria this spring although he was unable to say Tuesday exactly how many people did so or which countries they came from.
The Wall Street Journal reported in May that tens of thousands of people from Mexico and other countries have flown to the United States to get vaccinated, and some travel agencies are offering tourism packages that include guaranteed vaccinations.
The bulk of that travel has been from Mexico to Texas, and Mexican travel agencies sold 170,000 travel packages in March and April, according to the Wall Street Journal. Many of those travelers were seeking the vaccine.
In the United States, 45.7% of the population is fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.