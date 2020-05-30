Q: Can I get COVID-19 from the water in a public pool?
A: There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread through pools, hot tubs, spas and water play areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Proper operation of these aquatic venues and disinfection of the water with chlorine or bromine should also inactivate the virus, the federal agency said.
While visiting a public pool, hot tub or water playground, the CDC recommends people still take steps to protect themselves, including staying at least 6 feet apart from other people and wearing cloth face covers while out of the water.
