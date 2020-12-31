Q: Can wintering Texans get vaccinated in Texas?
A: Yes. People do not need to be Texas residents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus in Texas, said Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Whether a Texas resident or visitor to the state, you will be able to get a vaccine in Texas when providers are serving your priority group as designated under the state's vaccine rollout plan.
"Providers have been advised that there is no residency requirement for vaccination," she said. "We want everyone living in Texas to get vaccinated because it helps protect everyone."
