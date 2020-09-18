Q: How have COVID-19 hospitalizations changed over time in the region?
A: Hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in the Victoria Trauma Service Area peaked toward the end of July.
The Victoria TSA region includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
The number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospitalization beds in the region peaked on July 24 and 28, when COVID-19 patients occupied 184 or 50.27% of the region's 366 beds, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Hospitalizations have been decreasing since July 28, but still are not low enough to expand capacity allowed at restaurant, retail and business establishments to 75%, according to guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a news conference on Thursday.
The Victoria TSA was one of only three regions in Texas that did not meet the criteria.
Businesses in the trauma service area will not be allowed to operate at 75% capacity until COVID-19 patients make up less than 15% of all hospitalized patients for seven consecutive days.
State data shows that 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Victoria TSA between Thursday and Friday, decreasing the percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from 19.7% to 16.9%.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said it is difficult to gauge when Victoria TSA will meet Abbott's threshold.
He and Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller were surprised to hear that the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients would be the measurement used to decide where businesses could expand capacity.
"Overall our numbers are down considerably in the last few months," Gonzales said. "I personally don't really think the measurable they're using accurately represents the situation in the county."
An increase of patients in the hospital who do not have COVID-19 and no change to the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, for example, would decrease that percentage, he said.
