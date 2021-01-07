Q: How is virus spreading in Victoria County?
A: As of Thursday, more than half of the county’s residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the infectious disease through transmission, defined as unidentifiable exposure, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Everyday the Victoria County Public Health Department updates its dashboard with case counts and the demographics and statuses of residents who’ve tested positive for the virus.
Among other useful information included in the dashboard is a breakdown of transmission, as determined by the public health department through epidemiological investigations.
As of Thursday, the breakdown of transmissions for cases in Victoria County was:
Residents who had known exposure to a person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 — 31.89%
Residents who contracted COVID-19 through unidentifiable exposure in the community — 52.74%
Residents who traveled to a high-risk area and contracted COVID-19 — 1.88%
Residents who contracted COVID-19 through a facility outbreak — 5.62%
Residents who contracted COVID-19 in a healthcare facility — 1.08%
Residents who’s investigations were pending as of Thursday — 4.97%
Epidemiologists investigate transmission of the disease through contract tracing, which can provide valuable to help information to slow or prevent the spread of any infectious disease.
COVID-19 mainly spreads between people when an infected person is in close contact with another person, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The virus can spread from an infected person’s nose or mouth in small respiratory droplets when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe.
This is largely why wearing masks around people who do not live in your household and practicing social distancing can be effective in slowing the spread and urged by officials.
Less common than person-to-person transmission, aerosol or airborne transmission can occur when a person is exposed to the virus in small droplets and particles from a COVID-19 positive person that can linger in the air for minutes to hours, the CDC said.
These transmissions are more likely to occur in certain kinds of spaces, such as indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated areas where infected person(s) spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants, fitness classes, nightclubs and places of worship.
The virus can also spread after infected people sneeze, cough on, or touch surfaces or objects, though COVID-19 spreads less commonly through contact with contaminated surfaces, the CDC said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.