Q: How long do I have to be infected with COVID-19 to test positive for antibodies?
A: After you are infected with COVID-19, anywhere from one to three weeks may pass before you test positive for antibodies, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
An antibody test can tell you if you've had COVID-19 in the past. Having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 might provide protection from getting infection with the virus again, but the CDC does not know how much protection the antibodies may provide or how long that protection could last.
Regardless if you test positive or negative on a COVID-19 antibody test, the CDC recommends you take precautions to protect yourself and others.
To determine whether you currently have the virus, a viral test is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.