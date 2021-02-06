Q: How long will it take for the COVID-19 vaccines to reach approval status from the FDA?
A:Two COVID-19 vaccines are already approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Dec. 11, a vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech was given emergency use authorization by the FDA. On Dec. 18, Moderna's vaccine also received that authorization.
A third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday for emergency use authorization and is expected to receive emergency authorization in a matter of weeks.
The Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an FDA vaccine advisory panel, will meet Feb. 26 to discuss the request. They will evaluate the vaccine trials data and vote whether to recommend authorization.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each took about three weeks to be granted emergency use authorization.
Emergency Use Authorization gives health care providers certain medical countermeasures like vaccines during public health emergencies, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The request is submitted by the manufacturers to the FDA to determine whether the relevant statutory criteria are met.
