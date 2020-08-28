Q: How many COVID-19 deaths have been reported in local nursing homes?
A: The number of deaths as of Friday is unclear because while the Texas Commission on Health and Human Services releases facility-level data about coronavirus cases in nursing homes daily, the data is consistently two weeks out of date.
We know that as of Aug. 14, 96 residents of local nursing homes had died from COVID-19 complications, according to HHSC's database.
Of the 28 federally-regulated nursing homes that stretch across Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties, 16 or about 57% had experienced the death of at least one resident who tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Aug. 14, the three facilities with the most COVID-19 related deaths among residents included Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bay Villa Healthcare Center in Bay City and Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cuero.
Twin Pines had lost 19 residents to the virus, Bay Villa had lost 15 and Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation had lost 13.
As of Aug. 14, 665 residents and 418 employees in the region's nursing facilities had tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the residents who had tested positive for the virus, about 54% had recovered and about 14% had died.
About 87% of staff members who were infected with the virus had recovered.
HHSC does not report the number of employees who have died from COVID-19 related complications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.