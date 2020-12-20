Q: Is it safe to take the vaccine?
A: As long as a person’s physician has informed them that their anticoagulation level, or blood thinness, is normal and under control, then they are safe for the COVID-19 vaccine, said local health authority John McNeill.
There are more people with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart beat, than with a valve replacement, and there are multiple other reasons a person can be coagulated, McNeill said. Anticoagulants other than warfarin exist, like those sold under the brands Eliquis, Xarelto or Pradaxa. McNeill said these are safe, too.
“With any puncture into a muscle, even a vaccine, there is a possibility of some mild, controllable bleeding,” McNeill said.
People who have had a valve replacement are usually older and more susceptible to COVID-19. With the potential for comorbidity or presence of multiple diseases or conditions in a patient, McNeill said, a person probably would need the vaccine more than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.