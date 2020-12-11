Reader Question: If a person has had COVID and has recovered, can they still carry the virus and pass it on to family and friends?
A: If someone contracted COVID-19, they can interact with others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The center also recommends that those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus isolate until they have done 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications. Loss of taste and smell may persist a few weeks or months after recovery.
If the loss of taste and smell persist past the 10 day period, continued isolation is not required, according to the CDC.
Even if a person has already contracted the virus, precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask should be taken, according to the CDC.
There have been recent reports of people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 that have been re-infected, according to the CDC.
The immune response and duration of immunity to COVID-18 is not yet understood.
“Based on what we know from other viruses, including common human coronaviruses, some reinfections are expected,” according to the CDC.
