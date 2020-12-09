Q: If you already had the virus, do you still need to be vaccinated?
A: There is still more evidence needed to know how long people who get COVID-19 are immune from contracting the respiratory disease again, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until we know how strong this “natural immunity” is and how long it lasts, scientists cannot say with certainty how helpful getting vaccinated will be for people who have gotten infected and then recovered.
However, there is no reason to think that getting vaccinated is unsafe for people who have already had COVID-19. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science advisor for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to quickly develop a vaccine, told NBC News it is believed that 10% of the participants in Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine trials had already had the virus. Slaoui said the vaccine was safe for those participants.
