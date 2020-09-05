Q: If you test positive but have no symptoms, are you counted as a case?
A: Yes. The vast majority of COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads are based on the results of a laboratory test, such as an oral or nasal swab, rather than symptoms.
Local counties also report some probable cases, which are diagnosed based on symptoms and potential exposure rather than a positive test. Lab tests detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which appears both in people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and people who are asymptomatic but are carrying the virus. If you do not have any symptoms but test positive, you are counted as a case.
One of the benefits of conducting COVID-19 testing is detecting the virus in people who are not experiencing symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 40% of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. People without symptoms can still spread the virus to others. Through testing and contact tracing, it is possible to detect asymptomatic cases and reduce the rate at which COVID-19 spreads in the community.
