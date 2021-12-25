Q: Is the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Crossroads?
A: There are no verified cases of the omicron variant in Victoria, said David Gonzales, the Victoria County public health director.
But that doesn't necessarily mean the variant has not made it to the Crossroads, he said.
"I'm going to assume with the rapid spread across the state and the country that we do have cases here, and I will work under that assumption that we do have some now," said Gonzales.
Identifying COVID-19 variants requires a special type of testing called genomic sequencing. Sequencing testing cannot be performed on all viral samples due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases, and is not performed by the county's health department.
The Texas Department of State Health Services performs genomic sequencing on a limited number of viral samples taken from across the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does similar testing of samples from across the country.
In the week ending on Dec. 18, the omicron variant was estimated to be about 92% of all new cases in a region that includes Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to federal data.
The omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24. It was first detected in samples collected in Botswana and South Africa.
The omicron variant was first detected in Texas on Dec. 6 in Harris County.
The variant appears to spread more easily from person to person than others strains of the coronavirus, but it is currently unclear whether the variant causes more severe illness. Studies are also being done to see how effective vaccines will remain against it.
