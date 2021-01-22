Q: My dad's caregiver tested positive for COVID-19. When can she return to work?
A: If your dad's caregiver tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms, she can safely be around others if 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared, she has gone 24 hours without a fever and her other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving, according to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These guidelines also apply to health care providers like home caregivers, unless the caregiver is immunocompromised. In that case, additional precautions may be necessary.
Most people do not require additional testing to determine if they can safely be around others, as long as their symptoms have subsided, according to the CDC.
If your dad's caregiver tested positive but did not have symptoms, she can safely be with others after 10 days have passed since she tested positive, as long as she continues not to have symptoms.
It is a good idea for your dad's caregiver to continue wearing a mask in order to prevent future transmission of the virus.
