Q: What testing for COVID-19 is available in Victoria? If none, how does that work?
A: Currently, most of the testing in Texas is done at one of 10 public health labs throughout the state, although private laboratories are beginning to run the test as well.
The three Victoria locations of Clinical Pathology Laboratories are offering the test, the labs’ parent company said Friday.
Any patient who has symptoms and wants to be tested for the virus should call their doctor or the Victoria County Public Health Department at 361-578-6281. Your doctor or a health official will go over your symptoms and any possible exposure you might have had to COVID-19, and decide whether you should be tested. Samples from either your nose or your throat, or possibly both, will be collected and sent to a lab that can test those samples for the virus, either here in Victoria or to a state lab in Antonio.
The nation’s testing capacity is currently very limited, but is expected to grow as more private labs – like the Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Victoria – are able to offer testing.
State labs are capable of testing about 270 people per day, Gov. Greg Abbott said. A new drive-through testing clinic started Friday in San Antonio, and additional drive-through clinics are expected to open in Houston, Austin and Dallas in the coming days.
Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency, local officials recommend that you call ahead instead of going to a clinic or emergency room.
