Q: Should a nail salon be sanitized?
A: Yes. As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Reopen Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services has published minimum recommended health protocols for several types of businesses, including nail salons. They also are listed online.
The recommended protocols include several sanitization measures, such as full sanitization of workstations and chairs after each client and disinfection of electrical equipment after each use.
DSHS recommends nail salons set up handwashing stations for clients and staff to frequently wash hands and use disinfectants for the coronavirus that are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.
There are also guidelines for cleaning towels, tools and floors as well as handling trash and payment in ways that protect staff and customers from the coronavirus.
All nail salon owners should be familiar with the guidelines. For the full list of state guidelines, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/docs/opentx/ProtocolsforNailSalonsandShops.pdf.
