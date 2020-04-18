Q: Should I make my own hand sanitizer?
A: There are lots of recipes available online for making your own hand sanitizer. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “does not encourage the production and use of homemade hand sanitizer products because of concerns over the correct use of the ingredients and the need to work under sterile conditions to make the product.” Experts say it’s always best to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to remove germs from your hands.
