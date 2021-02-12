Q: Two weeks after my second vaccine shot, can I safely return to church or shop at H-E-B?
A: After getting vaccinated, the risk that you will get sick from COVID-19 is significantly lower. The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 illness, according to clinical trial data, and the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective. This means it would be safer for you to do activities in public spaces like attending church and going to the grocery store.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have received both doses of the vaccine continue to wear masks and avoid close contact with others even after that two-week waiting period. The reason for that is researchers are still unsure whether people who have been vaccinated can spread the coronavirus to others, even if the vaccine keeps you from getting sick yourself. Researchers are also unsure what proportion of the population will need to be vaccinated to prevent the virus from continuing to circulate.
So, to sum things up, it will be significantly safer for you to be in public spaces like church and the grocery store after you have been vaccinated, but it is recommended to continue taking basic public health precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others until a larger proportion of the general public has been vaccinated.
