Q: What are vaccines made of?
A: As of Monday, there were two COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency usage in the U.S. — Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and Moderna’s. Both use messenger RNA and do not use the live virus that causes the coronavirus.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contains messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium, phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate and sucrose, according to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine fact sheet.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids, tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate and sucrose, according to Moderna’s vaccine fact sheet.
