Q: What is universal testing and does the CDC recommend it for students and staff?
A: Universal testing in the context of schools means testing all students and staff for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control has said that it does not recommend universal testing of students and staff because viral testing only reveals whether someone has viral COVID-19 genetic material in their body at the time of testing. As a result, one-time or universal entry testing could miss cases of the coronavirus in the early stages of infection, as well as exposures that happen after testing.
The CDC also said a universal approach to testing in schools can also pose challenges, such as lack of infrastructure and resources to support routine testing and follow ups in a school setting, potential disruption of an educational environment and varying levels of acceptability for the testing approach among students, parents and staff.
