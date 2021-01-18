Q: What precautions are recommended for graveside funeral services during COVID-19?
A: Many people have turned to graveside services to honor their loved ones who have died during the pandemic, said Joey Rodriguez, co-owner of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home in Victoria.
Generally, there are not capacity limits for graveside services, Rodriguez said. This is in line with the latest executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, which did not place capacity limits on outdoor events.
Rodriguez said he recommends keeping the attendees at the service spaced apart, wearing masks at all times and standing upwind from the grave space.
“Keep the wind behind you,” he said. “That’s a big one.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is little risk of COVID-19 being transmitted from a deceased person. If the person who died had COVID-19, there may be a lower risk of transmission after the body has been prepared for viewing.
In keeping with that guidance, Rodriguez said he thinks it is unnecessary for the gravesite to be cordoned off during the ceremony.
