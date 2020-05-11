Q: What should I do to be safe if I am going back to work in an office?
A: Businesses are beginning to reopen in Texas at limited capacities. For those who are heading back to work in their usual circumstances, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommendations to stay safe in the workplace.
In April, the CDC began recommending that people wear a cloth face covering to cover their nose and mouth in community settings. A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important in the event that someone is infected but does not have symptoms.
It also recommends reducing physical contact between workers, and limiting necessary face-to-face meetings to as short a time as possible.
Finally, the CDC also recommends working in isolated locations where possible. It suggests talking to your employers about their emergency operations plan, including sick-leave policies and telework options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.