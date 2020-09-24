Q: When can a student who tests positive for the coronavirus return to campus?
A: According to guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, a student who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to campus until their school district determines they have met all of the following reentry conditions:
- At least 24 hours have passed since the time a student’s fever has ended without the use of fever-reducing medications.
- The student has improvement in symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath.
- At least 10 days have passed since the student’s symptoms first appeared.
If a student has symptoms that could be from COVID-19 and is not evaluated by a medical professional or tested for the coronavirus, the student is assumed to have COVID-19 and cannot return to campus until they meet the three criteria.
If a student has symptoms that could be from COVID-19 and wants to return to school before completing the stay-at-home period, they must either obtain a medical professional’s note based on an alternative diagnosis or obtain an acute infection test at a physician’s office, approved testing location or other site that can show the student is negative for the coronavirus.
In addition, a student who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 must receive clearance from a physician prior to renewing participation in University Interscholastic League marching band or athletic activities.
TEA recommends parents monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 even if the children are not known to have been exposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.