Q: When do federal unemployment benefits expire?
A: Unless Congress moves to extend the payments, the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expires on Aug. 1, for Texans.
Included in the CARES Act, the payment was provided in addition to state unemployment benefits to residents who lost work as a result of the pandemic.
The payments expire nationwide on July 31, according to the federal act.
In Texas, however, they expire on Saturday because a full benefit week in the state begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday and state law says the Texas Workforce Commission cannot pay partial week benefits.
Other provisions of the federal act do not expire until Dec. 26. Those include the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits to persons who exhaust traditional benefits, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits to people who are self-employed or who would not otherwise qualify for state benefits.
