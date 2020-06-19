Q: Why doesn’t Victoria County release the demographics of COVID-19 patients?
A: While the Victoria County Public Health Department does not individually list out the demographics of each new COVID-19 positive patient, it does provide a cumulative chart displaying overall demographic information in each daily graphic.
The daily graphic, which is usually released in the evenings, includes pie charts that show the most up-to-date age and gender demographics of all patients.
"It's easier to report this way, and I think raw demographics of age and gender don’t tell residents anything beneficial by reporting them," said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department on Friday. "It's more important on our end to follow through with investigations and inform the public if there is any high risk of exposure at any location."
According to the department's daily graphic from June 18, 6.8% of Victoria County's total 248 patients are below the age of 20; 21.4% of patients are in their 20s; 19.8% of patients are in their 30s; 12.1% of patients are in their 40s; 16.9% are in their 50s; 12.1% are in their 60s; 6% are in their 70s; and 4.8% are in their 80s.
